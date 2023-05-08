Farmers demand end to fish culture in pokkali fields for current season

May 08, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union has joined other organisations that are seeking an end to fish culture in pokkali fields for the current season.

Contractors whose time limit for fish culture in pokkali fields ended on April 30 must leave the fields, to pave way for pokkali rice cultivation, said T.C. Shibu, district secretary of the union.

He said fish and shrimp farmers had exceeded the time limit set by the State government. If the call to fish cultivators to quit the fields was not heeded, the union would be forced to openly oppose continuation of fish culture in pokkali fields, he said, pointing out that the time limit for fish culture was April 15 every year. However, this year, it was extended till the end of April.

Pokkali Samrakshana Samithi, which works to protect pokkali rice cultivation, has been vociferous in its demand to continue with the rotation of rice and fish cycle in pokkali fields as per the periods fixed by the government. The Samithi had opposed the extension of time limit for fish and shrimp culture in the fields under the Chellanam paddy collectives this season.

The State Budget for 2022-23 had set aside ₹5 crore for innovation in aquaculture and expansion of shrimp farming in Kaipadu kole and pokkali fields, which are mostly distributed along regions close to coasts in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. The major pokkali paddy collectives in Ernakulam are Maruvakkadu in Chellanam panchayat and in areas including Kottuvally, Ezhikkara, Varappuzha, Kadamakkudy, Mulavukad, Kumbalangi, and Panangad.

Pokkali rice plants can resist salt water and is unique for its cultivation without use of artificial fertilisers. The rice variety also has a place in the Geographical Indication registry for its qualities. Pokkali fields are readied for receiving the first showers of the monsoon after which the fields are drained of its salt content. They are then readied with mounds formed for sowing. Later, the plants are replanted in the midst of the monsoon.