Farmers’ Day to be observed as black day

July 31, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Farmers’ forum Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh has said its members will observe Farmers’ Day (Chingam 1) as ‘Black Day’ to protest against the government’s failure to pay farmers for paddy procured from them and against the situation in which farmers are unable to get remunerative price for crops such as rubber and coconut. Farmers have not been paid after five months of government procuring paddy, alleged a communication from the farmers’ forum here.

Farmers are now in a debt trap and the government continued to ignore their plight. While the farmers are yet to be paid, the government will spend substantial sums of money on celebrating Farmers’ Day on August 17. Farmers plan to submit a list of grievances to the respective district collectors on August 11 ahead of observing the ‘Black Day’, said the farmers’ statement issued here by Binoy Thomas, State chairman.