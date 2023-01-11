HamberMenu
Farmers’ conclave offers a unique experience to participants

January 11, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The annual conclave of farmers in Ernakulam district, organised in the Pinavurkudi Adivasi village in Kuttampuzha panchayat on Wednesday, had a surprise in store for participants.

The routine annual event comprises a public meeting and an interaction among farmers, local people, and farm scientists. However, the meet on Wednesday saw farmers, people’s representatives, and farm scientists get a different perspective on agricultural activities in the midst of frequent man-animal conflicts.

A team of around 100 persons, including Agriculture department officials and local farmers, visited over 75 Adivasi households to get a first-hand picture of the ground situation. They visited Adivasi homes at Pinavurkudi, Anandakudi, and Veliathumparambu in Kuttampuzha panchayat, armed with a survey form to elicit views on various issues.

The villages lie close to thickly forested areas, but farmers have braved odds to take up cultivation of a variety of crops, including spices, arrowroot, and rubber. While man-animal conflict is reported frequently, there are other issues such as poor transport and marketing facilities.

Getting a ringside view of agriculture in Adivasi villages has been a great experience. It is for the first time that such an exercise is being undertaken, said a senior Agriculture department official. The findings of the survey will be compiled and submitted to the higher authorities for action on the basis of recommendations from the field, the official added.

The follow-up action calls for coordination by Agriculture and allied departments to comprehensively answer questions raised by farmers.

