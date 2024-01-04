GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers complain about non-availability of Pokkali seeds

January 04, 2024 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers under the aegis of Pokkali Samrakshana Samithi have complained that the pokkali rice variety ‘Chettiviruppu’ seeds are not available. The sowing of paddy traditionally begins in June with the onset of the monsoon season. Francis Kalathungal, general convenor of the Samiti, which is engaged in protecting the tradition of pokkali cultivation, said “pokkali was part of our heritage, and it follows a unique method of not using any fertiliser inputs. But farmers had faced devastating experiences in the past, and the shortage of seeds is another phase of a threat being faced by pokkali cultivation.”

