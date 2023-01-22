Farm School programme launched in Pallippuram

January 22, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Farm School programme, part of the State government’s campaign to spread farming on the basis of the specialities of the farmed land, has been launched under the Pallippuram Krishi Bhavan. The Farm School programme will be established in all agricultural offices (Krishi Bhavans) across the State and is meant to help farmers increase farm production through direct intervention by farm officers and experts. The Farm Schools involve experts visiting farmlands and taking classes to suggest changes that have to be brought about.

Each Farm School will concentrate on the farmers within the respective agricultural office. Selected 10 farmers will be given instructions in the first phase of the programme. The number of farmers that will be trained will be increased depending on the applications received from them. The Pallippuram Farm School programme is one of the first such ventures in the district and the first under the Njarakkal block.

In the classes conducted so far, farmers have been given instructions on the manufacture and use of bio-pesticides and related areas. Farmers were also instructed on composts, including wormicompost, that can be produced within the farmland and on aquaponics.

The Farm Schools will be led by the respective agricultural officers. A team led by the official will visit farmlands and hold classes. Each of the schools will conduct seven classes a year, according to the chartered programme.

Kuzhuppilly pokkali rice brand launched

Meanwhile, the Kuzhuppilly Krishi Bhavan, with the support of the Kuruppamthodi Nalukandam Krishi Samajam, has launched its own brand of traditional pokkali rice, grown in the panchayat area. Agriculture department sources said it was for the first time that branded pokkali rice was being launched in the market by a farmers’ group.

The brand of pokkali rice from Kuzhuppilly is available in 5-kg bags. Both boiled and un-boiled rice is available. The un-boiled rice costs ₹500 and the pokkali rice with bran costs ₹600 per bag.

Kuzhuppilly cultivated around 50 hectares of pokkali rice during the season that has just concluded. The cost of production of the pokkali variety of rice is higher.