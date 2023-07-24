Farm festival in Kalamassery to be held from August 24 to 28

July 24, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

With a view of strengthening farming activities already undertaken in Kalamassery constituency, an agricultural festival will be organised at the Cochin University of Science and Technology Open Air Auditorium between August 24 and 28. The festival will see the sale of products from local gardens as well as opportunities for eating healthy food at the food festival, said a press release here.

Workshops in which experts, officials from the department of Agriculture, and people’s representatives will be taking part is the highlight of the festival. There will also be an exhibition sale of agricultural machinery and equipment. The food festival will be led by local farmers as well as members of the Kudumbashree mission, the press release added. Dairy and poultry farmers, rice paddy cultivators, pet birds, cultivation of vegetables and fruits will be part of the exhibition.