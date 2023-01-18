Fancy numbers are less fancied now

January 18, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Regional Transport Office (RTO) has contributed ₹11.84 crore to the State exchequer by way of auctioning fancy numbers in the five-year period between 2017 and 2022, though the craving for such numbers seems to be on the decline.

From ₹3.48 crore during 2017-18, it dropped to ₹3 crore in the next financial year followed by a steep decline to ₹1.96 crore in 2019-20, revealed the response to a Right to Information application. It further fell to ₹1.57 crore during 2020-21 at the height of the pandemic before slightly recovering to ₹1.81 crore in 2021-22.

“There is a perceptible decline in the demand for fancy numbers, which could be attributed to the change in the belief system of people and their reduced dependency on superstitions. In the past, the allocation of fancy numbers used to be a lucrative avenue for looting by consultants, who often fabricated non-existent fancy over numbers. Now, everything from payment of fee and the auction to refund is online leaving little room for foul play,” said a senior Motor Vehicles department (MVD) official.

The government has notified six categories of fancy numbers with a base price ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹1 lakh. One (1) remains the most fancied number with a base price tag of ₹1 lakh. A batch of eight numbers carries a base price tag of ₹50,000, followed by another batch of 16 numbers with a price tag of ₹25,000. There are 29 other fancy numbers with a price tag of ₹10,000 and 66 other numbers with a base price tag of ₹5,000. Any number other than these entails a base price of ₹3,000.

Anyone opting for a fancy number can pay the base price and register through the Parivahan website between Monday and Saturday at 4.30 p.m. This will be followed by online auction till Monday 9.30 a.m. If no bid comes in within 10 minutes after that, the number will be allocated.

“Though there is a decline in demand for fancy numbers in general, there is this strange phenomenon of people insisting on numbers that add up to ‘9’ probably owing to superstition or numerology,” said another MVD official in Aluva.