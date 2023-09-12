Family of four found dead at home at Valiya Kadamakkudy

September 12, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

A family of four, including two minor boys, was found dead in their house at Valiya Kadamakkudy within Varapuzha police station limits on Tuesday morning around 8 a.m.

The police suspect that the parents killed their children and then hanged themselves between 10.30 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. on Tuesday. A suicide note has been recovered from the house.

The deceased were identified as Nijo, 40, his wife Shilpa, 30, and their children Abel, 7, and Aaron, 5.

“As per preliminary inquiry, the children were probably smothered and then the parents hanged themselves owing to financial constraints. The suicide note also points at that,” said Varapuzha police sources.

Nijo’s mother was the first to witness the bodies along with his friend Thampy. Nijo and family lived on the first floor of a small two-storeyed house while his younger brother and family stayed downstairs along with the mother.

After Nijo, a granite worker, did not respond to repeated phone calls, Mr. Thampy who worked with him turned up at his home. He repeatedly called out Nijo’s name, but there was no response, following which he went upstairs with Nijo’s mother.

“When there was no response to repeated knocks on the door, Mr. Thampy broke open the door only to see the bodies of Nijo and wife. The two children were found lying on the bed in the neighbouring room. Though they were rushed to a nearby hospital, they were declared brought dead,” said police sources.

The suicide note, believed to be written by Nijo, said the family had run up debts, said the police.

“Nijo was friendly with people and used to cooperate with all initiatives in the neighbourhood. We knew that he had some financial constraints. But the news of the death of the entire family came as a shock,” said Manu Prasad, a neighbour.

The police have registered a case for unnatural death. The bodies were subjected to post mortem at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000)