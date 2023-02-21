ADVERTISEMENT

Family in search of blood stem cell donor for 14-year-old boy

February 21, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Aditya Krishnan, a 14-year-old from Elamakkara, has stopped attending school one-and-a-half-months ago.

He is constantly fatigued, his movements remain laboured, and he finds it hard to focus. In fact, his condition has progressively worsened since he was diagnosed with Plastic Anaemia, a condition when the body stops producing enough new blood cells leading to drop in blood platelet count, last September.

Bone marrow transplant remains the only solution for his recovery. His parents are in a frenetic search to find a matching blood stem cell donor. They have registered him with Datri, a blood stem cell donor registry. With a probability of finding a match being 1:10,000, it remains a tough task to find a donor though.

“The probability of finding a match is greater in the case of siblings. But in our son’s case, his sister was found to be no match. Even the five lakh potential donors registered with Datri weren’t either,” said Aditya’s father Rajith M.G.

Now, the parents in association with Datri is set to hold a camp to find a potential matching donor at Little Flower Church auditorium at Pottakuzhy on February 26. It will be open to those aged between 18 and 50 years.

The participants at the camp will be given an awareness session, and then they can give a cheek swab. A matching donor, if found, will be subjected to a complete health check-up. If all the parameters are normal, he or she will be cleared to donate blood stem cell and thus gift a new lease of life to Aditya.

