Family from Karnataka given shelter

KOCHI

19 June 2021 19:49 IST

Ernakulam District Collector S. Suhas has asked the Social Welfare Department to provide a safe haven at the Shelter Home in Aluva to a family comprising a three-month-old child.

The family from Karnataka was provided with free food kits by Assistant Labour Officer E.G. Rakhi and District Labour Officer P.M. Firoz after the family, comprising four persons, was found living in a difficult condition in the rain under a tarpaulin shelter.

The family had been living on income from selling waste materials. They did not have Aadhaar cards or any documents. Their immediate needs have now been taken care of, and they have undergone antigen tests too. The family will be issued ration cards and other documents for identification, said a communication from the District Collector in his Facebook post.

