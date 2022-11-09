Families of detained sailors on tenterhooks as prospects of an handover to Nigeria looms large

A candlelight vigil by family members and friends in Kochi on Wednesday for the sailors detained in Equatorial Guinea. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Elizabeth had her cake kept frozen in the refrigerator. It was supposed to be cut to mark her fourth birthday on Wednesday. But it was not to be.

For, her father Sanu Jose remains detained in the faraway Equatorial Guinea where his very large crude oil carrier MT Heroic Idun was arrested three months ago. Among the 16 Indian sailors detained were three Malayalis, including Mr. Jose.

Metilda Sanu, his wife, was upbeat on Wednesday morning as news emerged about the Indian Embassy intervening on behalf of the detainees and arranging for their food, water and proper accommodation.

But that proved to be short-lived as she received a text message from her husband that they were likely to be moved back to their vessel and handed over to Nigeria, a likely prospect dreaded by the detainees and their families since that threatened prolonged detention and likely prosecution.

“We are hardly getting any information. An attempt to connect him on a video call was turned down by his detainers. Even the little communication over text messages may not be possible any longer,” lamented Ms. Sanu.

The last Hailen Sheethal D’Silva heard from her husband Milton D’Couth, another detained sailor, was that the 15 sailors were about to be taken back to their vessel for a potential transfer to Nigerian authorities. He had left his home in Mulavukad in February.

“He spoke about having seen two tug vessels probably for forcibly tugging away their carrier, which remains a matter of great concern. Though their phones have not yet been seized, there has been no communication of late. We are regularly following up their cause with the MLA and MP,” she said flanked by her son Klyan Haadwin D’Couth and father-in-law Robert D’Couth at the venue of a campaign organised by the Kochi-based Mariners Society in a show of solidarity with the detained sailors and their families at Marine Drive here on Wednesday.

A candlelight vigil was held as part of the campaign, “We Support”, attended by serving and former sailors and their families.

“This is not a protest but a show of solidarity with the families of the detained sailors. We are also thankful for the intervention being made by the government for their release,” said Benny K, general secretary of Mariners Society.