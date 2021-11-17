Families living on elevated eroding terrain await rehabilitation

Area became unstable after sand was mined off the foot of the hill over the past two decades

Whenever the sky turns overcast, 13 families at Keerelimala in Athani ward of Thrikkakara municipality start packing their bags.

The families, living precariously on the top and foot of a fast eroding elevated terrain, move in and out of the relief camp depending on the ferocity of the rain.

Last month, they spent nearly a week at the camp opened at Mar Athanasius High School at Kakkanad in the wake of unseasonal torrential rain.

“We have been leading this miserable life over the past two decades ever since sand was mined off the foot of the hill, sparking off gradual caving. We must be spared of this and permanently rehabilitated,” said Manju K.R., a resident of Keerelimala and an Asha worker.

A plot of around 50 cents in TV Centre, ward 24 of the municipality, has been identified for their rehabilitation. There was a proposal to rehabilitate the affected families on the plot under the LIFE Mission, a project of the State Government for the homeless, during the term of the last government.

“I don’t know why the project got stalled. But it has now been revived and the proposal has been forwarded to the government. A meeting of the District Collector, people’s representatives, and the representatives of the families held on Monday decided to move the families to the plot at the earliest,” said Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan.

M.J. Dixon, councillor for Athani ward, said that it was highly risky for the families to continue to stay at their place as their houses were in danger of caving in at any time. “Damage to one house could have a cascading effect on the rest of the houses in the area. The situation has gradually deteriorated over the past 22 years and the ground was somehow held together so far probably by the deep entrenched tree roots.

Steps have been taken to clear the plot and the surveyor has been asked to measure the plot with each family likely to get 3 cents each.