Families hit by hepatitis A outbreak in Vengoor yet to get govt. aid

Nearly four months after a major hepatitis A outbreak that hit their lives hard, the affected families in Vengoor panchayat near Perumbavoor that had to incur huge medical expenses are yet to get financial relief from the government.

Four persons had succumbed to the disease and over 250 persons were affected by the outbreak suspected to have occurred after contaminated drinking water was supplied through the distribution system of the Kerala Water Authority in Choorathodu ward. Besides Choorathodu, the residents in four other wards, including Edathuruth, Vengoor, Vakkuvally and Kaippilly, were diagnosed with hepatitis A. Several persons were hospitalised following the outbreak that was reported on April 17.

Silpa Sudheesh, chairperson of the local body, said on Monday that the government was yet to release financial support for the affected families. The panchayat had distributed a total of ₹7.94 lakh among the affected families through a collection drive held among the public, she said.

The local body had submitted a request to the government seeking assistance, especially for the economically backward families that had incurred high medical expenses following prolonged hospitalisation.

Peter P.V., member of the Choorathodu ward, said that families had incurred medical expenses of up to ₹3.5 lakh after being hospitalised for several days following the outbreak. They had collected the money through loans and help from their family members, he said.

The district administration had recommended financial assistance for the family of 27-year-old Anjana Chandran, who had succumbed to the disease after remaining in hospital for nearly 75 days. It had also recommended assistance to the families of three others, who had succumbed to the disease.

