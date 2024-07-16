Falling trees damage houses; all quiet on Chellanam coast

Ernakulam saw three cases of trees falling on houses even as an impact-based warning on the weather situation said that moderate rain can be expected between June 15 and 19. Caution had also been raised over expected wind speeds of up to 40 km.

ADVERTISEMENT

No injuries have been reported in the cases where trees fell on houses. All the three houses sustained partial damage. The incidents occurred in Elanji village, Thirumarady, Mannathur near Muvattupuzha, and at Thiruvaniyur near Kunnathunad. Nearly 50 metres of road collapsed near Chembumukku along the Edappally canal. No one was injured in these incidents.

Meanwhile, the coastal village of Chellanam remained peaceful with no incidents of sea incursion during the heavy spells of rain on Monday. A resident said the wind conditions were favourable to prevent any sea swell that usually triggered massive incursion of sea water into the shores and homes neighbouring the waterfront.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dozens of houses were flooded in the first spell of heavy rain during the first week of June. But the situation has remained by and large peaceful during the week, said V.T. Sebastian, convenor of Chellanm-Fort Kochi Janakiya Vedi.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan visited the Chellanam coast on Sunday and met people affected by flooding. The Janakiya Vedi submitted a list of demands to the Opposition leader. One of the pleas raised by the group was that the material dredged out of the Kochi port’s shipping channel could be deposited around 5 km from the shore along the 17-km coastal segment up to Fort Kochi. It will lead to coastal accretion, leaders of the group said in the memorandum given to Mr. Satheesan.

The heart of Kochi city and its suburbs remained largely unaffected by the rain even as the district authorities declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Monday. Road traffic was not affected in any parts of the city during the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.