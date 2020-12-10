Fall of woman from apartment turns murky

KOCHI

10 December 2020 23:12 IST

Husband files complaint alleging forcible confinement in apartment

The incident in which a house maid was seriously injured last week after falling while reportedly scaling down from a sixth floor apartment near Marine Drive where she was employed turned murky after her husband lodged a complaint with the Central police.

The police registered a case invoking, among others, IPC Sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) on the husband’s complaint that she was locked up against her will in the apartment.

The police said that further investigations would be carried out even as the woman’s condition remained critical in a private hospital where she was referred to after being rushed to the General Hospital. Hence, the police could not record her statement yet.

Advertising

Advertising

Kumari, a 55-year-old from Salem in Tamil Nadu, was found on the portico of the apartment complex in the morning last Saturday reportedly hours after she might have fallen while scaling down. She had two conjoined saris tied to the handrail of the balcony of the apartment where she used to work and perhaps lost the grip on the sari along the way, leading to the fall.

Though the incident had all the trappings of a desperate attempt, the police could not register a case till they received the petition on Wednesday since there was no complaint or allegations of a potential crime.

The police had found the woman to have returned to work just a week before the incident, having gone back home during the lockdown.

The police are expected to collect afresh the statement of the family, which employed the woman, besides that of the other residents of the apartment complex in the light of her husband’s complaint.