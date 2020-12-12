Fall of maid: employer petitions for impartial probe

KOCHI

The incident in which a house maid suffered serious injuries while reportedly scaling down from the sixth floor apartment near Marine Drive, where she was employed, seems to be getting murkier by the day with her employer petitioning the District Police Chief (Kochi City) for an impartial probe.

The maid, a resident of Salem in Tamil Nadu, who was found atop the portico of the apartment complex in the early hours of December 5, reportedly after trying to climb down using two conjoined saris tied to the balcony of the apartment, remains critical in a private hospital.

The Central police have registered a case reportedly after the maid’s husband lodged a petition alleging that she was unlawfully restrained against her will.

The employer, a practising lawyer of the High Court, alleged that the maid had tried to escape after stealing money. He said that the maid, who was employed between October and December last year, had then left for her daughter’s marriage only to return on November 29 this year. He said that he was forced to re-employ her taking pity on her alleged financial constraints.

Narrating the incidents of the fateful day, the petitioner claimed that the maid did not respond to repeated knocks on the kitchen door that was found locked and that then he noticed the sari hanging from the balcony abutting the kitchen. Later, she was found lying atop the car porch upon which he had alerted the police and the fire force.

He accused the investigating officer of forcing the family of the maid to level allegations against him under the influence of a section of the media trying to sensationalise the issue.

Alleging a calculated move to erase the truth and tarnish his image, he requested an impartial inquiry by a superior officer and registration of a case against the maid.