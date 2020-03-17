Fake FB post: youth held

The Central police on Tuesday arrested a youth on charge of making a fake Facebook post in the name of the Health Minister on COVID-19 prevention.

The arrested was identified as John George, 30, of Idukki.

Visa fraud

The Central police arrested the key accused in a visa fraud case.

The accused was identified as Paul Antony, 65, of Valakkunnu in Thrissur district. He was accused of cheating job aspirants of lakhs of rupees by promising visas to countries like Japan and Poland.

The police had registered multiple cases against the accused and his aides based on complaints filed by victims. Hunt is on for the co-accused who are hiding.

A team led by Inspector S. Vijayasanker and comprising of sub inspector Thomas and senior civil police officers Aneesh and Ignasius made the arrest.