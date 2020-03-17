Fake FB post: youth held

The Central police on Tuesday arrested a youth on charge of making a fake Facebook post in the name of the Health Minister on COVID-19 prevention.
The arrested was identified as John George, 30, of Idukki.
Visa fraud
The Central police arrested the key accused in a visa fraud case.
The accused was identified as Paul Antony, 65, of Valakkunnu in Thrissur district. He was accused of cheating job aspirants of lakhs of rupees by promising visas to countries like Japan and Poland.
The police had registered multiple cases against the accused and his aides based on complaints filed by victims. Hunt is on for the co-accused who are hiding.
A team led by Inspector S. Vijayasanker and comprising of sub inspector Thomas and senior civil police officers Aneesh and Ignasius made the arrest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.