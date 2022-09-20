Fake Facebook profile in the name of young actor traced

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 20, 2022 21:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kochi police cyber cell on Tuesday found that a user in the United Arab Emirates had created a fake profile of young actor Naslen K. Gafoor.

Cyber cell personnel tracked the fake profile after the actor lodged a complaint on Monday saying that someone had created a fake Facebook profile in his name. The user had posted a derogatory message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the fake profile.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On the request of the Kochi cyber cell, the fake profile was deleted from social media. Mr. Naslen had said that he received messages from a few people saying that they would not watch his movies anymore for posting derogatory message on the Prime Minister, without realising that it was a fake profile.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime
cyber crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app