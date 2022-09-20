Fake Facebook profile in the name of young actor traced

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kochi police cyber cell on Tuesday found that a user in the United Arab Emirates had created a fake profile of young actor Naslen K. Gafoor.

Cyber cell personnel tracked the fake profile after the actor lodged a complaint on Monday saying that someone had created a fake Facebook profile in his name. The user had posted a derogatory message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the fake profile.

On the request of the Kochi cyber cell, the fake profile was deleted from social media. Mr. Naslen had said that he received messages from a few people saying that they would not watch his movies anymore for posting derogatory message on the Prime Minister, without realising that it was a fake profile.