Fake currency racket busted in Angamaly

The Angamaly police on Friday arrested four persons on charge of printing and circulating fake currency notes. The arrested are Joshy, 51, of Thuravur; Jinto, 37, of Nayathodu; Jose, 48, of Kanjoor; and Ajith, 26, of Mulanthuruthy.

The police seized hundred fake ₹500 currency notes and cash of ₹1.25 lakh from them. Equipment including computer, printer, lamination machine, cutting blade, glue, foiling paper and partially printed notes used for fake currency printing were seized from the house of Ajith.

The racket was busted following a raid at the house of Joshy on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. The arrested allegedly used to trade fake currencies worth ₹50,000 on payment of ₹25,000.

A team led by DySPs P.P. Shams and P.K. Sivankutty and comprising Angamaly Inspector P.M. Baiju, Sub Inspectors Eldho Paul, Shefin, and Suresh Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspectors Suresh and Regimon, senior civil police officer Salin Kumar, and civil police officers Prabha, Rajani, and Ajitha made the arrest.