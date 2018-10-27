Kochi

Fake currency case: accused found guilty

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here on Friday pronounced Abid Hassan, arrested at the Nedumbassery airport in 2013, guilty of smuggling counterfeit currency. The court will pronounce his sentence on Saturday.

Three other persons accused in the case have been set free. Customs officials had intercepted Hassan at the airport in January, 2013, with fake currency notes worth ₹9.7 lakh in the denominations of ₹500. The notes, said to have been printed in Pakistan, had been arranged by Aftab Bhatki, believed to be a member of Dawood Ibrahim’s gang. Bhatki continues to be absconding.

The NIA had taken over the case in 2014.

