Fake certificate row: teachers’ association defends Maharaja’s College

June 11, 2023 02:19 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of Kerala Government College Teachers (AKGCT) has come to the defence of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, and Archaeology department coordinator Vinodkumar Kalolikkal in the row over a former student of the college producing a fake experience certificate and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) State secretary P.M. Arsho falsely being declared as passed in an exam, which he never wrote.

In a statement issued here, association district secretary Suja T.V. said repeated efforts by right wing unions to tarnish the image of the faculty member and the academic atmosphere of the college with vested interests would be resolutely fought and defeated.

The college principal had lodged a police complaint as soon as information on a former student of the Department of Malayalam allegedly presenting a fake experience certificate came to the notice of the college authorities. A case was registered in this connection, and the principal had given his statement.

Similarly, the principal had made it clear that the mistake in the exam result was due to a hitch in the software. The media reference to a past complaint against Mr. Kalolikkal had been found baseless by the exam committee comprising the governing body members long ago.

