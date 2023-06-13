ADVERTISEMENT

Fake certificate row: Neeleswaram police collect evidence at Maharaja’s College

June 13, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The investigation team verifies the sign and seal on the fake certificate produced by former SFI leader K. Vidya with the original experience certificate issued by the college

The Hindu Bureau

A team from the Neeleswaram police in Kasaragod district on Tuesday visited Maharaja’s College for collecting evidence on a non-bailable case that they had registered against K. Vidya, a former leader of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by the Government Arts and Science College, Karinthalam, accusing her of working as a guest lecturer during the 2022-23 academic year on the strength of a forged experience certificate.

The team led by Sub Inspector Vishakh T. reached the college by around 2.30 p.m. and spent around two hours collecting evidence from the principal and recording his statement.

The investigation team mostly verified the sign and seal on the fake certificate produced by Vidya with the original experience certificate issued by the college. The letter head of the college was also verified.

“We have collected a specimen of the original experience certificate from the college. It will now be verified with the certificate produced by Vidya with the help of experts,” said Mr. Vishakh. Emerging after evidence collection, he said the police did not know about Vidya’s whereabouts.

This was the second team to visit the college for evidence collection in connection with the alleged fake certificate row. A team from the Agali police led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police had recorded the statement of the college vice principal on a case registered against Vidya for submitting a similar allegedly fake certificate for a job interview at the Government RGM Arts and Science College, Attapady.

Maharaja’s College where Vidya had studied had categorically state that the certificate produced by her was fake.

