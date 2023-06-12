Fake certificate: Agali police collect evidence at Maharaja’s college

June 12, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - KOCHI

A team from Agali police led by DySP N. Muraleedharan on June 12 visited Maharaja’s College as part of a probe being conducted on a case registered in connection with an alleged fake experience certificate produced by a former student K. Vidya during a job interview at the Government RGM Arts and Science College, Attappadi.

The investigation team recorded the statement of the college vice principal Bindu Sharmila T.K and collected documental evidence, including a model of the experience certificate issued by the college. She was in charge in the absence of the principal V.S. Joy.

Emerging after recording the statement and verifying the documents, Mr. Muraleedharan dismissed the notion of police going slow on the case. “If that was the case then police teams would not have been carrying out probe at various places simultaneously. We got the file only on Friday and the next two days were holidays,” he said. Mr. Muraleedharan, however, said that police don’t know where Vidya was.

A police team led by Agali station house officer Saleem K. had examined her house at Thrikkarippur, Kasaragod, on Saturday. However, they could neither find her nor the original of the alleged fake document furnished by her.

Talking to the media, Ms. Sharmila said that the difference in the model of the experience certificate issued by the college and the one produced by Vidya was explained to the police team. She reiterated that it was indeed a fake certificate since the college had not appointed any guest lecture in the last 10 years and had hence not issued any certificate.

The mention of sections, wordings and the format of the certificate produced by Vidya were different from the pattern followed by the college. Besides, the certificate had the date April 1, 2021, which was a holiday and hence no such certificate could have been issued by the college on that day, said Ms. Sharmila.

The sign and seal on the certificate could have been taken from the joining certificate issued by the college after Vidya was selected for internship at the college as part of ASPIRE Scholarship, she said. (The scholarship is instituted by the State Government for post graduate and Ph. D students to engage in research.)

“We have given police all available details. The college has not extended any help (in making the fake certificate),” said Ms. Sharmila.

The case initially registered by the Kochi City police invoking non-bailable charges on a petition by the college principal was handed over to Agali police last week.