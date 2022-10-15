Faithful under Almaya Munnettam to lay siege to Bishop’s House

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 15, 2022 21:40 IST

The faithful, under the banner of Almaya Munnettam, will lay siege to the Bishop’s House in Ernakulam on Sunday as part of the boycott of Archbishop Andrews Thazath, Archdiocesan Administrator of the Ernakulam-Ankamali Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church. It is to protest against the Bishop being “unwilling” to listen to the grievances of the faithful and priests, and his “reluctance” to apprise the Pope of the same. People from various parishes will lead the siege, said a spokesperson of Almaya Munnettam.

