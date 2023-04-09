ADVERTISEMENT

Faithful join Easter celebrations in Kochi

April 09, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A nun distributes communion at St. Francis Assisi Cathedral in Kochi on Easter Sunday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Christians of various denominations in the city celebrated Easter with the traditional midnight Mass and lighting of the Paschal candle. Easter Sunday morning services were part of the routine in churches that recorded heavy turnout of people.

The Easter morning Mass was celebrated by members of the Archdiocese of Varappuzha at St. Francis Assisi Cathedral, the principal church. The midnight ceremonies were led by Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil. Citing Thomas Aquinas, he said in his message that resurrected disciples were the brightest witnesses to the risen Christ. “Those who live self-centred lives bear negative witnesses to the Resurrection. We must ask ourselves why we are yet to be resurrected in love despite celebrating Easter so many times,” he said.

People attending mass at St. Francis Assisi Cathedral in Kochi on Easter Sunday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, led Easter services at St. Thomas’ Mount at Kakkanad. He said in his message that Christians remembered and made part of their lives the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus recalled during the Holy Week. “Christ made himself the servant of us all and humbled himself until his death, and God raised him. Those who have been saved by love are ruled by the same love,” the Cardinal said as he called for love beyond personal rivalries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Catholicos Baselios Thomas I of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church called for spreading the love of the risen Christ. “The world and people’s hearts go through rivalries and contests, causing disharmony and disruption in peace, but Easter celebrations give us the message of spreading the light of peace,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US