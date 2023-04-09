Faithful join Easter celebrations in Kochi

April 09, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Christians of various denominations in the city celebrated Easter with the traditional midnight Mass and lighting of the Paschal candle. Easter Sunday morning services were part of the routine in churches that recorded heavy turnout of people.

The Easter morning Mass was celebrated by members of the Archdiocese of Varappuzha at St. Francis Assisi Cathedral, the principal church. The midnight ceremonies were led by Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil. Citing Thomas Aquinas, he said in his message that resurrected disciples were the brightest witnesses to the risen Christ. “Those who live self-centred lives bear negative witnesses to the Resurrection. We must ask ourselves why we are yet to be resurrected in love despite celebrating Easter so many times,” he said.

Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, led Easter services at St. Thomas’ Mount at Kakkanad. He said in his message that Christians remembered and made part of their lives the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus recalled during the Holy Week. “Christ made himself the servant of us all and humbled himself until his death, and God raised him. Those who have been saved by love are ruled by the same love,” the Cardinal said as he called for love beyond personal rivalries.

Catholicos Baselios Thomas I of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church called for spreading the love of the risen Christ. “The world and people’s hearts go through rivalries and contests, causing disharmony and disruption in peace, but Easter celebrations give us the message of spreading the light of peace,” he said.