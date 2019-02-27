Fair compensation sought for kin of migrants dying at worksites

Four days after his tragic death, the body of a 34-year-old migrant worker from Odisha remains frozen in the mortuary of General Hospital even as his kin are left to stage a protest to ensure a fair compensation for his wife and three children back home.

Bideshi Nayak from Surada town in Ganjam district of Odisha had been working in Kerala for the past couple of years before he died at the construction site of a city-based theatre on Saturday. His relatives have declined to accept his body until a fair compensation was paid.

People's Union for Justice (PUJ) working for the welfare of migrants staged a dharna in front of the theatre the other day demanding an emergency aid of ₹2 lakh and an agreement by the employer ensuring a fair compensation.

“Death of migrants at workplaces go unaccounted and they are denied any compensation. So the Labour Department should document all such deaths and intervene for ensuring an emergency aid and an agreement for payment of compensation by the employer within a time frame,” George Mathew, coordinator, PUJ, told The Hindu.

Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, said that even the actual reasons behind the deaths of migrant workers often go unreported. Even their death certificates remain unissued, as their relatives often find it difficult to either stay back or travel here to complete the formalities.

High Court Lawyer Bobby Thomas said that while migrant workers are eligible for compensation under the Workmen’s Compensation Act, they are often denied those benefits owing to a variety of factors, including ignorance. “Employers who are supposed to inform the Labour Department authorities about accidents involving migrants almost never do that while mediators try to reach a settlement by getting them a fixed amount. Besides, the amount informally agreed could seem a big sum to relatives of workers though it is much lower than their rightful due. Trade unions, which don't take up the case of migrants with the same rigour as that of local workers, should also share the blame,” Mr. Thomas said.

Meanwhile, the protest in front of the theatre was called off following the intervention of the Central Police.