Failure to furnish details by KSRTC delaying quantifying the damage to its fleet during flash hartal

April 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is yet to submit before the Claims Commissioner P.D. Sarangadharan the details of the damage caused to its vehicles during the flash hartal held by the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI), State unit, on September 23 last and also the expenses incurred for repairing the damages. The commissioner can quantify KSRTC’s damages with the help of chartered engineers and other expenses only if the KSRTC furnishes the details as sought by the commissioner. In fact, the delay in furnishing the details has forced the hands of the High Court and it has directed the KSRTC to furnish the details in three weeks.

When the suo motu contempt of court case against the PFI State unit general secretary A.Abdul Sathar came up for hearing recently, the Bench had also wondered why the KSRTC should be delaying the submission of details which would prove its claims for damages. As part of the investigation, the commissioner had sent letters to persons who have suffered loss to their private property and sought the details of the expenses incurred by them in effecting repair works. Though he had requested the authorities and also the KSRTC standing counsel to furnish details regarding the damage they have not forwarded the details sought for by him till date.

The quantification of damages with the help of chartered engineers and other experts will be possible only if KSRTC co-operates with the enquiry and furnishes the details expeditiously, according to the affidavit of the commissioner.

In a petition filed before the High Court, KSRTC had sought a total compensation of ₹5.6 crore.

The Commissioner also pointed out that as per the details furnished by the police, 35 incidents of damage to private property including seven instances of personal injuries and 63 cases of destruction of public properties were identified. The Commissioner had started its sitting from February 3 and started collecting details for quantifying the damages.

The High Court had directed the Commissioner constituted by the High Court in 2020 in terms of a Supreme Court verdict to quantify the loss caused on account of the overt acts of the banned PFI activists during the flash hartal.