Failure of government to consider KAAPA detenue’s plea against detention unconstitutional: Kerala HC

Court quashes detention of Krishnadas from Palakkad under KAAPA on a petition filed by his wife

Published - July 21, 2024 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has held that the failure of the government to consider a representation submitted by person detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) 2007 against the detention with promptitude would clearly violate the constitutional right of the detenue under Article 22(5) of the Constitution of India.

The Bench comprising Raja Vijayaraghavan V. and Justice G. Gireesh passed the verdict while quashing the detention of Krishnadas from Palakkad under KAAPA on a petition filed by his wife. The proceedings under KAAPA were initiated by the District Collector in his capacity as the District Magistrate on the basis of a report by the District Police Chief on account of his involvement in six criminal cases.

The court observed that the Supreme Court has held that the representation submitted by the detenue relates to the liberty of the individual, the highly cherished right enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution. Clause (5) of Article 22 of the Constitution casts a legal obligation on the government to consider the representation as early as possible. Any unexplained delay in the disposal of the representation would be a breach of the constitutional imperative and it would render the continued detention impermissible and illegal. This is because the confirmation of detention by the Advisory Board does not preclude the government from revoking the order of detention upon considering the representation. The petitioners had a constitutional right and the State government had a corresponding constitutional obligation to consider the representations irrespective of whether they were made before or after their cases were referred to the Advisory Board. There existed no mandate on the government to wait for the decision of the Advisory Board which reviews the detention order, the court added.

