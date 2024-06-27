Failed to hand over churches to Orthodox faction due to stiff resistance from Jacobite faction, govt. tells HC

The State government has informed the Kerala High Court that the court’s orders to hand over the churches to the Orthodox faction vicars could not be implemented due to stiff opposition from the members of the Jacobite faction.

The government submitted that the police officers had to retreat without physically handing over the churches in view of the serious law and order issues. The Jacobite faction members, including women, children, and the elderly, had camped inside the churches, agitating against the police action. Some protesters had even threatened to commit suicide if the court order was enforced. The children and women had prevented the officers from proceeding forward. It was inappropriate to use the excessive force to implement the court’s directives. Dispersing the agitators without using force was not feasible. The district administrations and police had failed to implement the court order due to the strong protests by the Jacobite faction.

The submissions were made in affidavits filed in response to the contempt of court cases filed against the government for not complying with the High Court directives. The contempt pleas were filed by vicars of St. Thomas Syrian Church, Cherukunnam; St. Mary’s Church, Odakkali, near Perumbavur, St. John’s Besphage Church, Pulinthanam, Muvattupuzha, St. Mary’s Syrian Church, Mangalam Dam Post in Palakkad; and St. Thomas Syrian Church, Mazhuvannur in Ernakulam.

The police continue to maintain vigil in view of the potential risk of the issue spiralling into violent clashes or suicides in the districts where the churches are located. Therefore, the matter needs to be treated cautiously and diligently. Efforts to implement the court order would continue, the affidavits said.

