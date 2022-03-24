Faecal contamination in two city canals reaches alarming levels

PCB collected samples from seven points each in Edappally, Perandoor canals

The maximum permissible limit of coliform count in Edappally canal has shot up by 300 times compared with the figures recorded in January 2021.

KOCHI

A year after detecting alarming levels of faecal contamination, the ecological status of the Edappally and Perandoor canals has now crossed the maximum permissible limits by over 320 times.

The maximum permissible limit in Edappally canal has shot up by 300 times compared with the figures recorded in January 2021.

The total coliform count, indicating faecal contamination, was 2,40,000 cfu (colony forming units) per 100 ml in samples collected in January last against the latest figure of 8,00,000 cfu/100 ml, revealing the unchecked discharge of sewage from households and commercial establishments on either side of the canal.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the maximum permissible limit of faecal coliform in water used for organised outdoor bathing is 2,500 cfu/100 ml, while the desirable value is only 500 cfu/100 ml.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board had collected samples from seven monitoring points each in Edappally and Perandoor canals in February . The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal, which took suo motu notice of The Hindu report “Faecal contamination high in Perandoor, Edappally canals” published in January 2021, had asked the government to propose short and long-term plans to check the indiscriminate discharge of septage/untreated sewage into the canals.

In Edappally canal, the highest total count of coliform was detected at the sampling point close to the bridge near Lulu Mall (8,00,000 cfu/ml) and Civil Line Road, Padivattom (7,50,000 cfu/100 ml) respectively in the latest round of evaluation.

The corresponding points in Perandoor canal included spots near the A.L. Jacob Railway overbridge and the end point of the canal near Vaduthala. Both these points recorded a total coliform count of 8,00,000 cfu/100 ml.

The dissolved oxygen levels in all the monitoring stations showed nil or low values while the biological oxygen demand, a proxy for organic pollution, was found to be exceeding the limits. The results pointed towards severe faecal discharge and water stagnation in both the canals.

The joint committee appointed by the tribunal to study the ecological condition of the canals has met only once since its formation in January last year. The slaughter house situated along the banks of the Perandoor canal is still functioning despite closure orders issued by the board.