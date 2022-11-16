FACT’s strong performance strengthens hope of wage revision for employees

November 16, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The record performance by Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) during the first half of 2022-23 appears to have put the public sector company well on its way to the fifth year of profit in a row, strengthening the hopes of its employees who have protested against delay in payment of revised wages and salaries under the latest long-term agreement.

FACT recorded a profit of ₹281.59 crore during the first two quarters of the current year, which is an all-time high. The profit level stands in contrast to ₹76.25 crore during the first half of the previous financial year. There has been a significant rise in sales turnover, which stood at ₹3,275 crore this year for the first half against ₹1,574 crore during the first half of last year.

FACT chairman and managing director Kishore Rungta said on Wednesday that the operations of the company were steady, and that there were no issues with sourcing of raw materials or their availability. In fact, one of the reasons for the good performance by the company was the management’s decision to enter into long-term agreements with raw material suppliers.

The second quarter of the current year has been more significant with the company recording a profit of ₹144.6 crore against ₹36.45 crore in the first quarter of the last financial year. Sales turnover too rose from ₹808.19 crore during the second quarter of last year to ₹1,960.36 crore during the period this year.

As many as eight trade unions at FACT, under the banner of Save FACT Forum, had threatened to go on an indefinite strike from November 15. The strike call has now been temporarily withdrawn, sources said, citing assurance that payment of revised wages would be speeded up.

The management said the board of directors had approved the payment, and that the company was waiting for the green signal from the Union government. According to the new norms set for PSUs, companies making profit for three years in a row can pay revised wages and salaries to employees.