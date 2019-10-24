Factional feud in INTUC comes out in the open

Factional fight within the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) came out in the open on Wednesday when K.M. Ummar and INTUC State general secretary K.P. Haridas met the media to announce the appointment of Mr. Ummar as Ernakulam district president of the trade union. Mr. Ummar also presented a list of new office-bearers for the district and said that R. Chandrasekharan, State president of the trade union, was not abiding by the national president G. Sanjeeva Reddy’s instruction, on October 3, to appoint Mr. Ummar as president for Ernakulam and to accommodate the incumbent president for Ernakulam, K.K. Ibrahimkutty, in the State unit.

Mr. Haridas said that all appointments in the INTUC in the past 26 years had been done at the instruction of Mr. Reddy. “If Mr. Chandrasekharan is not ready to accept Mr. Reddy’s instruction, that amounts to disrespecting Mr. Reddy and would go against the interests of the trade union,” he said.

Mr. Chandrasekharan was unavailable for comment.