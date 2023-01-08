FACT Workers’ Organisation approaches labour commissioner with demands

January 08, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

FACT Workers’ Organisation has demanded that wages, wage arrears and other benefits paid to workers in other public sector undertakings (PSUs) should be applied to the workers of Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT). The dispute has been raised with the Central regional labour commissioner.

The trade union has protested against a recent long-term wages agreement in which they allege they have not been treated at par with workers in other PSUs. The union has not signed the long-term tripartite wages agreement on January 4.

The general body meeting of FACT Workers’ Organisation on Thursday resolved that an intervention would be made through N.K. Premachandran, MP, who is also president of the trade union.

The trade union had decided to take the issue of payment of arrears and other benefits from January 2017 to court and to protest against the attitude of the company management, said George Thomas, secretary general of FACT Workers’ Organisation here on Sunday.

The organisation’s protest would begin on Friday (January 13) with a resolution to get their due and an oath to be taken in front of the statue of M.K.K. Nair on the Udyogamandal campus, said Mr. Thomas.

Among the demands raised by the trade union include arrears of 63 months for workers and those who have retired since 2017, other benefits for FACT employees as paid in other PSUs, and medical support for retired employees.

The trade unions and FACT management had signed a wages revision agreement in the last week of December. The wages agreement said the employees would get 15% additional fitment benefit in their basic salaries and dearness allowance. The revised wages showed that depending on their grades, the increase in wages would range between ₹8,850 and ₹17,000. There will also be a raise in house rent allowance.

While the revised wages had been paid with the December salary, the long-term tripartite agreement was to be signed in the first week of January. While other trade unions have signed the long-term pact, FACT Workers’ Organisation has refused to sign the document. The Union government has sanctioned wages revision from April 1, 2022 both for workers and officers. The total outgo for FACT on account of the revised wages will be ₹27 crore.