FACT to transport fertilisers by ship

On the heels of sending 20 containers carrying ammonium sulphate to Haldia in West Bengal on July 30, the Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT), a Central PSU, has now begun to rely on shipping as an effective way of transporting products.

A communication said the company had dispatched another consignment of 20 containers carrying 560 metric tonnes of ammonium sulphate to Haldia on Friday. The communication said use of the marine route would ensure farmers in the eastern and western coastal areas of the country get the fertilisers in time.

“The factory has the active support of Cochin Port for its marine freight movement,” it said.