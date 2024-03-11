GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FACT to join hands with Cusat for research in industrial safety

March 11, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a FACT Chair in the Safety and Fire Engineering department under the School of Engineering at Cusat. Accordingly, a facility for research and studies in industrial safety, health and environment will be set up at the varsity.

FACT will provide support for the programme for a year under its corporate social responsibility initiative. The FACT Chair will encourage students and support the industry, said a press release from FACT on Monday.

“The FACT Chair will be given responsibility for undertaking research and development activities. It will help promote training in safety at the workplace, creating a healthy work environment, promote cleanliness, and prevent pollution. The focus areas will be fertilisers and petrochemicals industries,” the release said.

K. Jayachandran, FACT director (technical), and P.G. Shankaran, Vice-Chancellor, Cusat, were among those present at the signing of the MoU.

