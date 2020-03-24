FACT to close down plants

Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) has decided to close its two plants while maintaining only essential operations like fire services, filter bed, electrical and medical departments till March 31.

The decision has been taken in view of the spread of COVID-19.

FACT has two divisions — Udyogamandal and Cochin divisions, which are major centres for producing Factamfos as well as other products including caprolactam. The company had over 2,000 employees on its rolls and the factories would be shut, and work only with a skeletal staff, sources said.

A communication from the management to the staff said that the names of each essential staff would be listed by heads of divisions.The management will provide food and accommodation for essential employees at Ambalamedu House, FACT House or Udyogamandal House.

Essential staff will have a roster for rotation among them. Employees in the non-essential departments will work from home. The management will not insist on punching time. The arrangements are applicable to all divisions including marketing division.