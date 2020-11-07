FACT records profit despite COVID-19 lockdown

KOCHI

07 November 2020 20:01 IST

Company reports turnover of ₹1,047 crore for quarter ending September

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore has made record profit of more than ₹83 crore during the quarter ending September this year.

“This is an all-time high operating profit reported in a quarter by the company,” said a communication from the public sector fertilizer company. FACT also reported a turnover of ₹1,047 crore for the quarter as compared to ₹931 crore during the same period last year.

During the quarter ending September 30, production and sale of Factamfos, the company’s flagship product, and ammonium sulphate surpassed previous levels and touched the highest level during any past quarter. FACT imported two shipments of muriate of potash (MOP) and one shipment of NPK fertilisers during the first half year.

The highlights of the quarter include the all-time high quarterly Factamfos production of 2.36 lakh tonnes; all-time high ammonium sulphate production of 0.69 lakh tonnes; and Factamfos and ammonium sulphate sales level of 2.77 lakh tonnes. MOP sales stood at 0.46 lakh tonnes and imported NPK sales stood at 0.26 lakh tonnes.

The first six months of the current fiscal also saw an all-time high half-yearly Factamfos sales of 4.63 lakh tonnes even as the company launched the dispatch of fertilisers through coastal shipping route during the second quarter.

FACT has also entered the markets in West Bengal and Odisha as part of its efforts to extend its reach. FACT was severely constrained by financial difficulties, but the “big performance” had come despite those limitations, added the communication. It said that COVID-19 protocol, prescribed by the Union and State governments, was being observed on the factory premises and in production units.