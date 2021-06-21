FACT records operational surplus of ₹352 crore

KOCHI

21 June 2021

Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore has recorded an operational surplus of ₹352 crore during the financial year 2020-21. This is a record achievement by the public sector company, said a press release here.

The company also achieved a total business turnover of ₹3,259 crore during the year against the turnover of ₹2,770 crore in the previous year.

FACT produced 8.61 lakh tonnes of Factamfos during the year against 8.45 lakh tonnes during the last financial year. Ammonium phosphate production reached 2.46 lakh tonnes while the highest production so far has been 2.38 lakh tonnes during 2000-01.

The communication from the company said that it expected an increase of about ₹500 crore with caprolactam production, which is likely to resume in August this year. The trial of the plant after its maintenance work had been completed.

During the period under review, FACT was also able to import 1.61 lakh tonnes of potash for sale in the Indian market.