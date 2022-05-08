FACT records operational profit of ₹353 crore for 2021-22

The board of directors of the public sector Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT), which met here on Friday declared that the company had recorded an operational profit of ₹353 crore during 2021-22 as against ₹350 crore during the previous financial year.

In the last financial year, the company also achieved a turnover of ₹4,425 crore as against ₹3,259 crore in the previous year, said a communication.

In the last financial year, fertilizer sales crossed the one million-mark for the second year in succession, the communication added. Sales included factamfos (8.32 lakh tonnes), ammonium sulphate (1.45 lakh tonnes), and muriate of potash (0.29 lakh tonnes).

Factamfos is the sales driver for the company and is a popular mixed fertilizer brand across FACT market in the country. Caprolactam sale stood at 20,701 tonnes and ammonia sale at 11,937 tonnes.