FACT records higher turnover, profit

February 04, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The public sector Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) has recorded higher turnover and profit for the nine months ending December 2022.

A statement from the company said it made a profit of ₹447.39 crore on a sales turnover of ₹4,949.31 crore. The profit during the same period last year was ₹119.84 crore on a sales turnover of ₹2,732.25 crore.

FACT also saw record profit during the third quarter of the year 2022-23 at ₹165.79 crore on a sales turnover of ₹1,722 crore. The same period during the previous financial year saw a profit of ₹43.59 crore on a turnover of ₹1,208 crore. Fertiliser sale stood at 2.82 lakh tonnes during the period under review compared to the previous year’s of 2.66 lakh tonnes.