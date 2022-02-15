FACT performance aided by caprolactam production

Company expects to sell most of its product in domestic market

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic and related strain on the overall economic activities, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited has put up a sterling performance, aided also by caprolactam production, which restarted in September 2021 after a gap of nine years. The revival of production of caprolactam is expected to add about ₹250 to ₹300 crore to the annual turnover of the company, which has, with resilience, overcome great financial difficulties as well as difficult times on account of the pandemic.

If the trend continues, caprolactam production can add up to ₹700 crore to the annual turnover of the public sector company during the next financial years, FACT sources said, making an assessment of the current situation.

Caprolcatam, which goes into the making of Nylon 6, tyres and fishing nets, is mostly imported and the contribution by FACT in domestic production is a great contribution towards indigenisation. FACT has the capacity to produce 50,000 tonnes of caprolactam a year. Caprolactam is produced in India by FACT and Gujarat State Fertilizer Company. The domestic demand for the products is around 1.2 to 1.3 lakh tonnes annually. FACT expects to sell most of its product in the domestic market. Company sources said that the reputation of FACT rests on the quality of its product, which has aided in the growing demand.

FACT had stopped caprolactam production in 2012 with LNG prices going up, making it unviable. When the petroleum prices crashed in 2015-16, it was not possible for FACT to restart production because of the new norms that came into place, including stipulations on online monitoring. A shortage of experienced hands too held up restarting of production, company sources said. But concerted efforts by the management and employees saw trial runs on the caprolactam plant beginning in 2019-20. The plant, now running to nearly its full capacity, has established a reputation for its quality product, company sources said.