FACT order against DA payment set aside

The Kerala High Court has set aside the FACT management circular to the extent of stopping payment of revised additional dearness allowance instalments due from October 1 to its workmen in view of the COVID-19 situation.
The court also declared that the circular of the FACT management would be applicable only to the executives and non-unionised supervisors.
The order came on a petition filed by the FACT Workers’ Organisation, and FACT Employees’ Association challenging the circular.
When the petition came up for hearing, the Centre submitted that the circular directing not to pay additional instalment of dearness allowance payable to the employees of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) as per the pay revision guidelines, due from October 01, 2020, would be applicable only to the executives and non-unionised supervisors and it had no application to the workmen in those enterprises.
The court asked the trade unions and the management to co-operate with the conciliation proceedings pending before the Regional Labour Commissioner on repayment of the amount already recovered based on the circular.
