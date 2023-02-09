FACT mini marathon in Kochi on February 18

February 09, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST

KOCHI

As part of the year-long celebrations of its completion of 75 years of fertiliser production, the public sector Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore (FACT) will organise a mini marathon with the participation of the public on February 18. The marathon will be flagged off by Kishor Rungta, chairman and managing director, FACT, said a press release here.

The mini marathon will commence from the statue of late M.K.K. Nayar at Udyogamandal, enter ICTT Road via FACT Welcome Gate, continue up to Mulavukad North and end at FACT grounds, Udyogamandal. The mini marathon is divided into four groups based on age, and the top three finishers in each group will be awarded attractive cash prizes for both men and women.

The 15-km run is scheduled to start at 6 a.m. Another 5.1-km fun run will also be organised. More than 700 participants from various parts of the State have registered for the event. Renai Medicity Hospital, Kochi, is the medical partner for the run, the communication added.