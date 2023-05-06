FACT makes record profit of over ₹600 crore

May 06, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The public sector Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) has achieved an all-time high working profit of ₹612.99 crore during the financial year 2022-23 on the wings of a record sales turnover of ₹6,198 crore.

A communication from the company claimed that both the profit and sales turnover were the highest in its history. The profit during 2021-22 was ₹353.28 crore, and the sales turnover was ₹4,424.80 crore.

The financial year that just ended saw FACT sell 9.83 lakh tonnes of fertilisers. Of these, Factamfos, the sales driver for the company, saw a sale of 7.42 lakh tonnes. Ammonium sulphate sale stood at 2.20 lakh tonnes. Organic fertiliser sale was 0.20 lakh tonnes, while Caprolactam sale stood at 43,712 tonnes during the period, the communication added.

Factamfos production during the last financial year was an all-time high record of 8.28 lakh tonnes. The production level was 131% of the installed capacity of the FACT plants. Ammonium sulphate production exceeded 109% of the installed capacity.

The communication said the company expected the current level of performance to continue into the new financial year.