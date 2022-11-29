FACT launches new barge for transporting ammonia

November 29, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) has launched a new barge, Pearl of Periyar, for transportation of ammonia. The new barge loaded with ammonia was flagged off by Kishor Rungta, chairman and managing director of the public sector company, in the presence of senior company officials on Tuesday, said a communication here.

The barge has the capacity to carry 350 tonnes of liquefied ammonia. The ammonia piping and instrumentation system and the ammonia bullets for cargo vessel were designed and built by FACT Engineering and Design Organisation and FACT Engineering Works. The vessel was constructed by A.C. Roy and Co., Kolkata.

The classification agency of the vessel is the Indian Register of Shipping, and the Department of Ship Technology, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) is the design consultant for the barge, the communication added. The vessel has a length of 52 metres and breadth of 10.5 metres. The empty vessel has a gross weight of 413 tonnes.

The new barge is the second one being owned by FACT. The first is Pragathyan. Both the barges can be used for transporting ammonia from Udyogamandal or Willingdon Island to FACT, Cochin Division, for production of fertilisers.