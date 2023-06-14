HamberMenu
FACT launches ‘Bharat’ brand NPK

June 14, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) joined the One Nation One Fertiliser programme with the flagging off of the first load of Bharat NPK 20:20:0:13 in newly designed bags from the FACT premises on Wednesday. FACT chairman and managing director Kishor Rungta flagged-off the consignment in the presence of senior officials of the company on the Udyogamdnal campus. The Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojna has been launched by the Union government to ensure assured quality and affordable price for fertilizers sold under the unified brand name ‘Bharat’.

