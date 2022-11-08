FACT employees withdraw strike, give management time to implement wage pact

ADVERTISEMENT

Employees of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) put off a token strike which had been scheduled for Tuesday and a possible indefinite stir from November 15 to give the company management more time to implement the long-term wage agreement and pay wages and salary arrears.

The decision was taken after the employees met the Central Regional Labour Commissioner on Monday for conciliatory talks. The FACT management told them that the long-term wage revision agreement was on the verge of being approved by the Union government. The labour authorities also sought a month’s time to complete formalities for the implementation of the agreement.

Trade unions have, in the meanwhile, warned that if salary and wages are not revised by December 8, they will go on an indefinite strike from the day without any warning, said M.M. Jabbar, general secretary of FACT Employees’ Association, which is part of the ‘Save FACT’ forum.

The FACT management said it was awaiting approval from the Central government for implementation of the wage agreement. Company sources also said that the board of directors had approved the revised wages, and the Union government’s sanction was now needed.

Mr. Jabbar said the strike declaration had come in for support from political parties, Central and State trade unions, organisations of officers of the company, and contract and ad hoc workers. The management is awaiting approval from the Centre to implement an agreement with trade unions on revised wages.

He alleged that seven months had lapsed since an agreement of revision was reached. However, the management now appeared left with no answer despite the PSU making profit for the past four financial years. The stipulation of the Department of Public Enterprises, under which the wage revision agreement was reached, says that any PSU making profit for three years or more can revise wages and salaries for its employees, Mr. Jabbar added.

The company has been in profit for the past four years and appears to be on its way to record profit for the fifth year in a row during 2022-23.