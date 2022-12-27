FACT employees to get revised salaries

December 27, 2022 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The management of the public sector Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) and workers signed a long-term wages agreement on December 26, according to which the employees will get 15% hike in basic salary. There will also be a hike in dearness allowance.

The lowest salary levels, as per the grades of employees, will go up by ₹8,850 to ₹17,000, said a communication from the FACT management on Tuesday. There will also be an increase in house rent allowance.

The long-term wages agreement was signed at the end of negotiations held at the Udyogamandal office of the company as well as at the FACT headquarters. Human resources department head A.R. Mohankumar and trade union general secretaries signed the agreement.

The revised wages and allowances will be paid with retrospective effect from April 1, 2022. The hike has been given the green signal by the Union government. FACT will have an additional monetary commitment of ₹27 crore a year on account of the hike in salaries and wages.

The FACT statement, citing senior officials of the company, said that the hike in wages and salaries would encourage increased production, higher productivity and better utilisation of manpower.

The period for the last wages agreement lapsed in 2016. In recent times, the FACT employees, under the aegis of a combination of various trade unions had demanded speedy implementation of the wages agreement that was given approval by the board of the company but needed to receive the green signal from the Union ministry.

