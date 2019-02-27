FACT employees demand revival package before polls

Employees of Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) under the aegis of Save FACT Action Committee staged a day-long hunger strike in front of the Gandhi statue in the city on Tuesday demanding a revival package for the ailing public sector company ahead of the declaration of Lok Sabha elections.

The hunger strike, in which around 500 employees participated, was marked by the presence of political leaders cutting across political lines. K. Chandran Pillai, former MP, presided at the inauguration of the strike and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala inaugurated the protest action. K.V. Thomas, MP, and John Fernandez, MLA, were among those who spoke at the inauguration.

The Action Committee has pointed out that FACT, though in the midst of high performance, was on the verge of closure because of mounting losses. The only solution is the approval of a revival package that has been pending for long time now.

Workers said the revival package should include a proposal for financial restructuring as well as new initiatives to increase the company’s business turnover and profits. Converting the quantum of past financial assistance to the company into equity or writing these off would help the company.

There is also a demand for converting the 13.5% interest on an interim working capital loan of ₹1,000 in March 2016 into government equity.